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Ben Fulford Talks Iran, WWIII Avoided and 1,000 Years of Peace Starting | Robert David Steele
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49 views • January 10, 2020
Robert David STEELE Vivas #UNRIG
9.73K subscribers
Ben Fulford focuses on big picture, imminent world peace, everyone on board except for a tiny handful including the Deep State Zionist core. The assassination of General Soleimani, whether fake or real, is a disaster for the Zionists, WWIII has been averted. US “corporation” appears bankrupt, earthquakes in Puerto Rico (home of the “corporation” are not natural. Zionists killing Christians to try to destabilize the Middle East. Thierry Maysan’s report on assassination threat to Trump from Zionist. Explores possibility that assassination is theater but could be last ditch effort by Zionists and their neo-con sympathezers to start WWIII. Crash of Ukrainian aircraft leaving Tehran could be connected. Attempts to start WWIII failed, headed for 1,000 years of world peace. Is Trump a genius or a Zionist puppet? End result is peace. Jews are protected, safe, there is no threat to anyone, truth & reconciliation are the order of the day.
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