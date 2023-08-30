VaxxCrimes: You will NEVER TRUST another 'vaccine' EVER after watching this. Time Stamped...

This is a precursor to what is still to come with the vaxx. It's long but I PROMISE, it won't disappoint. It will blow your mind❗ This is how we got to where we are today...

In January of 2018, ICAN Lead Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq., deposed Dr. Stanley Plotkin, in a family custody case in Michigan. Dr. Plotkin is considered the preeminent global expert on vaccines, having authored the authoritative textbook on the subject, Plotkin’s Vaccines. Watch the full deposition of the man Bill Gates called ‘the last remaining giant of vaccinology.’

SUMMARY WITH Time Stamps:

1️⃣ WHO IS STANLEY PLOTKIN? 0:00

First, it's important to understand who Stanley Plotkin is to the v*ccine world.

2️⃣ THE USE OF ABORTED FETUSES IN V*CCINES 01:14

When asked how many fetuses Plotkin has worked with, he initially says 'two.'





AARON SIRI, Esq., guides Dr. Plotkin through his own studies, revealing a much, much larger number.

If everyone knew this...

3️⃣ HEP B V*CCINE: FIVE DAYS OF SAFETY TESTING? 05:14

Hepatitis B V*ccine, in the U.S., is given to healthy newborn babies on their first day of life, and it was only tested for safety for 5 days in trials.

4️⃣ COMPARING VAXXED VS UNVAXXED 08:55

Why haven't our health agencies done the ONE study that could end the debate for good, a study of Fully V*ccinated vs Fully Uni*ccinated children from birth to adulthood? Aaron Siri SG and Dr. Plotkin engage and come to an unexpected conclusion.

5️⃣ EXPERIMENTING ON THE HANDICAPPED 18:43

Plotkin responds to Aaron Siri SG asking about his experience experimenting on orphans, babies of incarcerated mothers, the handicapped, and more.

You can not make this up.

6️⃣ DO V*CCINES CAUSE AUTISM? 22:33

Aaron Siri SG "If you don't know whether DTaP-TDaP causes autism, shouldn't you wait to say that [all] vaccines do not cause autism?"

Plotkin, "Do I wait? No, I do not wait."

https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-deposition-of-stanley-plotkin/