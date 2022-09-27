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Deep level deprogramming
MindRewire Spiritual Coaching
MindRewire Spiritual Coaching
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36 views • September 27, 2022

Deep level deprogramming.

Link below...
Path of negation
Join me tonight Tuesday the 27th at 6 pm mst

We are doing some deep level deprogramming tonight.
2 different paths of negation.
On Tuesday evening IF YOU WOULD BE interested in doing a path of negation.
First: for general life time clearing.
Second: through the centuries for ALL nefarious programming.
We will use I AM, power and divine love. I have done this before with very interesting results
Clarity and knowledge being the biggest I noticed.

Note to myself
"Path of negation
Through centuries.
I am  The statement that releases all nefarious programming Throughout the 21st century..."
Then go backwards through time."

This is an effort to release and sluff off more of the programming put on us. The lies, wrong thinking, 1/2 truths, false beliefs, and any program that is not of our spirit self.

If interested grab the link below and join me tonight Tuesday the 27th at 6 pm mst.

Christy Mattoon is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Christy Mattoon's Zoom Meeting
Time: Sep 27, 2022 06:00 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86043690856

Meeting ID: 860 4369 0856
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Meeting ID: 860 4369 0856
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kde4WxKN70


Contact me at [email protected] 

Donate at venmo

@Christy_Mattoon

Keywords
deep statemk ultraprogrammingenergy healingnew worldheal yourselfdeep state liespath of negationreturn to light
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