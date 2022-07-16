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Friendly Chat With Joel & Pat from @WakingTheFuture [Noncompliance... It Is About Control]
Streaming LIVE on:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/ItsAboutControl:d
Rumble: https://rumble.com/embed/v19r0k5/?pub=x2y2z
Telegram: https://t.me/AntiDisinformation?livestream
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AntiDisinfo86 https://twitter.com/AntiDisinfo86/status/1548227467529203712?s=20&t=kW8m9A42REMVWaAGSMy7BQ
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/Shane_St_Pierre
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/shane_st_pierre86
WakingTheFuture Links:
Awakened Attire:
https://awakened-attire.com/
Brand New Tube:
https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Now more than ever join us on Telegram for updates and community! Waking the Future
Telegram Public Group:
https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates):
https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote:
https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/WakingTheFuture
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1