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Who’s the Real Anthony Fauci?
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732 views • December 07, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/07/whos-the-real-anthony-fauci.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211207_HL2&mid=DM1060397&rid=1343660977
https://seed167.bitchute.com/GwPziiQZrVT3/QlmOCZiurV0z.mp4
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. describes the coalition of sinister forces — intelligence agencies, pharmaceutical companies, social media titans, medical bureaucracies, mainstream media and the military — that are using a health crisis to impose totalitarian control worldwide
Anthony Fauci isn’t acting alone, but he’s become a prominent face of the medical cartel and medical technocracy that is wrapped up in obliterating constitutional rights globally
Big Pharma’s infiltration of regulatory and public health agencies goes back more than 100 years to the creation of the Rockefeller Foundation in 1913, which took control of the U.S. medical school system
Fauci controls a $6.1 billion budget that he distributes to colleges and universities to do drug research for various diseases, and another $1.7 billion that comes from the military to do bioweapons research
Fauci’s NIAID conducted barbaric and illegal drug experiments on foster children; at least 85 children died as a result
Waking up to Fauci’s façade is necessary to understand the orchestrated planned use of pandemics to clamp down totalitarian control
We’re facing the greatest battle of our lifetimes, possibly of all time, according to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in this riveting interview with James Corbett.1 I urge you to set aside 60 minutes to watch it in its entirety, as it succinctly sums up the coalition of sinister forces — intelligence agencies, pharmaceutical companies, social media titans, medical bureaucracies, mainstream media and the military — that are using a health crisis to impose totalitarian control worldwide.
You can find all of the details in Kennedy’s bestselling book, “The Real Anthony Fauci,” which contains more than 2,200 footnotes backing up its data. The truth is, Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) — isn’t acting alone.
But he’s become the prominent face of the medical cartel and medical technocracy that is wrapped up in obliterating constitutional rights globally. And, as an authoritative medical figure and trusted adviser to six presidents, Fauci’s words are treated as gospel, despite the atrocities he’s committed.
Regulatory Agencies Turned Into Pharmaceutical Companies
Because of financial entanglements between pharmaceutical companies and the agencies that regulate them, public health agencies in the U.S. have been turned into veritable pharmaceutical companies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for instance, receives 45% of its annual budget from Big Pharma, Kennedy explains.2
The NIH, meanwhile, owns thousands of pharmaceutical patents, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spends $4.9 billion a year out of its $12 billion budget buying and distributing vaccines. “It is the biggest vaccine company in the world,” Kennedy says. The NIH actually owns half the patent for Moderna’s COVID-19 injection, which means that if the shot is approved and/or mandated, it will make billions of dollars as a result.
“Tony Fauci was able to choose, to designate, four of his high-level employees who each get individual patent shares,” Kennedy explained. “They will collect $150,000 a year for life if the Moderna vaccine is approved, which it has been.”3 Fauci’s agency, the NIAID, in particular, no longer looks out for public health — and Fauci doesn’t either; his priority is pharmaceutical promotion.
Also...
Chronic Diseases Skyrocket Under Fauci’s Lead
Fauci Has Long Promoted Gain-of-Function Research
Fauci Experiments Killed at Least 85 Children
Using Fear to Disable Critical Thinking
Waking Up to the Truth
https://seed167.bitchute.com/GwPziiQZrVT3/QlmOCZiurV0z.mp4
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. describes the coalition of sinister forces — intelligence agencies, pharmaceutical companies, social media titans, medical bureaucracies, mainstream media and the military — that are using a health crisis to impose totalitarian control worldwide
Anthony Fauci isn’t acting alone, but he’s become a prominent face of the medical cartel and medical technocracy that is wrapped up in obliterating constitutional rights globally
Big Pharma’s infiltration of regulatory and public health agencies goes back more than 100 years to the creation of the Rockefeller Foundation in 1913, which took control of the U.S. medical school system
Fauci controls a $6.1 billion budget that he distributes to colleges and universities to do drug research for various diseases, and another $1.7 billion that comes from the military to do bioweapons research
Fauci’s NIAID conducted barbaric and illegal drug experiments on foster children; at least 85 children died as a result
Waking up to Fauci’s façade is necessary to understand the orchestrated planned use of pandemics to clamp down totalitarian control
We’re facing the greatest battle of our lifetimes, possibly of all time, according to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in this riveting interview with James Corbett.1 I urge you to set aside 60 minutes to watch it in its entirety, as it succinctly sums up the coalition of sinister forces — intelligence agencies, pharmaceutical companies, social media titans, medical bureaucracies, mainstream media and the military — that are using a health crisis to impose totalitarian control worldwide.
You can find all of the details in Kennedy’s bestselling book, “The Real Anthony Fauci,” which contains more than 2,200 footnotes backing up its data. The truth is, Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) — isn’t acting alone.
But he’s become the prominent face of the medical cartel and medical technocracy that is wrapped up in obliterating constitutional rights globally. And, as an authoritative medical figure and trusted adviser to six presidents, Fauci’s words are treated as gospel, despite the atrocities he’s committed.
Regulatory Agencies Turned Into Pharmaceutical Companies
Because of financial entanglements between pharmaceutical companies and the agencies that regulate them, public health agencies in the U.S. have been turned into veritable pharmaceutical companies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for instance, receives 45% of its annual budget from Big Pharma, Kennedy explains.2
The NIH, meanwhile, owns thousands of pharmaceutical patents, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spends $4.9 billion a year out of its $12 billion budget buying and distributing vaccines. “It is the biggest vaccine company in the world,” Kennedy says. The NIH actually owns half the patent for Moderna’s COVID-19 injection, which means that if the shot is approved and/or mandated, it will make billions of dollars as a result.
“Tony Fauci was able to choose, to designate, four of his high-level employees who each get individual patent shares,” Kennedy explained. “They will collect $150,000 a year for life if the Moderna vaccine is approved, which it has been.”3 Fauci’s agency, the NIAID, in particular, no longer looks out for public health — and Fauci doesn’t either; his priority is pharmaceutical promotion.
Also...
Chronic Diseases Skyrocket Under Fauci’s Lead
Fauci Has Long Promoted Gain-of-Function Research
Fauci Experiments Killed at Least 85 Children
Using Fear to Disable Critical Thinking
Waking Up to the Truth
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