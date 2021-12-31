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ITS JUST A ... slippery slope to Tyranny - [How we got here... and WHY we cannot afford to go NO FURT
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40 views • December 31, 2021
ITS JUST A ... slippery slope to Tyranny - [How we got here... and WHY we can afford to go NO FURTHER!
ITS JUST A MASK- (slippery slope ride to tyranny) HOPE FOR THE BEST PREPARE FOR THE WORST
(slippery slope ride to tyranny)
It’s just a mask.
It’s just six feet.
It’s just two weeks.
It’s just non-essential businesses.
It’s just non-essential workers.
It’s just a bar.
It’s just a restaurant.
It’s just to keep from overwhelming the hospitals.
It’s just until the cases go down.
It’s just to flatten the curve.
It’s just a few inmates.
It’s just to keep others from being scared.
It’s just for a few more weeks.
It’s just church. You could still pray.
It’s just prayer.
It’s just singing in church.
It’s just until we get a vaccine.
It’s just a bracelet.
It’s just an app.
It’s just for tracing.
It’s just to let people know you’re safe to be around.
It’s just to let others know who you’ve been in contact with.
It’s just a few more months.
It’s just some more inmates.
It’s just a video.
It’s just a post.
It’s just an email account.
It’s just a Twitter/YouTube/Facebook account.
It’s just for protecting others from hate speech.
It’s just for protecting others from hurt feelings.
It’s just a large gathering but for protests.
It’s just a few violent protests.
It’s just a flag.
It’s just some statues.
It’s just a little microchip.
It’s just a blood test.
It’s just a test.
It’s just a scan.
It’s just for medical information.
It’s just to store a vaccination certificate.
It’s just like a credit card.
It’s just a few places that don’t take cash.
It’s just so you can travel.
It’s just so you can get your driver’s license.
It’s just so you can vote.
It’s just mail-in voting.
It’s just an election.
It’s just a few more years.
It’s just a piece of cloth.
It’s just a clump of cells.
It’s just a fetus.
It’s just a religion.
It's just your freedoms....gone forever.
And "It's just" the way they planned it.
_____________________
Excellent Resource Links
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
**Excellent Resource Links**
_____________________
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Truth about Viruses, "COVID19" and It's Danger
https://justpaste.it/TruthaboutViruses
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Vaccine Shedding
MANY DOCTORS AND NURSES SPEAK OUT TO WARN OF THE DANGERS TO THOSE TAKING THE "VACCINE" AND THOSE COMING IN CONTACT WITH THE "VACCINATED"
https://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
ITS JUST A MASK- (slippery slope ride to tyranny) HOPE FOR THE BEST PREPARE FOR THE WORST
(slippery slope ride to tyranny)
It’s just a mask.
It’s just six feet.
It’s just two weeks.
It’s just non-essential businesses.
It’s just non-essential workers.
It’s just a bar.
It’s just a restaurant.
It’s just to keep from overwhelming the hospitals.
It’s just until the cases go down.
It’s just to flatten the curve.
It’s just a few inmates.
It’s just to keep others from being scared.
It’s just for a few more weeks.
It’s just church. You could still pray.
It’s just prayer.
It’s just singing in church.
It’s just until we get a vaccine.
It’s just a bracelet.
It’s just an app.
It’s just for tracing.
It’s just to let people know you’re safe to be around.
It’s just to let others know who you’ve been in contact with.
It’s just a few more months.
It’s just some more inmates.
It’s just a video.
It’s just a post.
It’s just an email account.
It’s just a Twitter/YouTube/Facebook account.
It’s just for protecting others from hate speech.
It’s just for protecting others from hurt feelings.
It’s just a large gathering but for protests.
It’s just a few violent protests.
It’s just a flag.
It’s just some statues.
It’s just a little microchip.
It’s just a blood test.
It’s just a test.
It’s just a scan.
It’s just for medical information.
It’s just to store a vaccination certificate.
It’s just like a credit card.
It’s just a few places that don’t take cash.
It’s just so you can travel.
It’s just so you can get your driver’s license.
It’s just so you can vote.
It’s just mail-in voting.
It’s just an election.
It’s just a few more years.
It’s just a piece of cloth.
It’s just a clump of cells.
It’s just a fetus.
It’s just a religion.
It's just your freedoms....gone forever.
And "It's just" the way they planned it.
_____________________
Excellent Resource Links
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
**Excellent Resource Links**
_____________________
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Truth about Viruses, "COVID19" and It's Danger
https://justpaste.it/TruthaboutViruses
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Vaccine Shedding
MANY DOCTORS AND NURSES SPEAK OUT TO WARN OF THE DANGERS TO THOSE TAKING THE "VACCINE" AND THOSE COMING IN CONTACT WITH THE "VACCINATED"
https://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
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