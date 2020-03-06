Jan's March Update of February 2020: Also: Whites, Technology, Learning & Survival

In February I had quite a lot of problems. Everything from blacks stealing all the copper cables in our part of Johannesburg which left 1,600 of us without land lines and Internet. Then I had malware/viruses on two of my websites.



All sorts of things went wrong and I tried to take a lemon and make lemonade out of it.



I would not be surprised if black businessmen who run these black monopolies here, actually pay criminals to steal the copper cables so that they can make money by forcing whites to pay for the more expensive fibre.



I also discuss self-reliance, the need for it, and the critical importance of technology as well as my firm belief that we are PIONEERS and that for centuries to come social scientists will write about our time and how the Internet brought whites across the world into a clash with Jews on a scale bigger than the 1920's.



I also give my view that we may be laying the foundations for WW3. I also talk a little bit about what I think the Elite are thinking they are doing, and why we can and most likely will BEAT THEM!