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WS24, Christian Identity 101 E2-2 f/Dr. Wesley Swift
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123 views • March 01, 2021
WS24, Christian Identity 101 E2-2 f/Dr. Wesley Swift. This is a classic archive from Dr. Wes;ey Swift on the basics of Christian Identity (CI). CI is what the Holy Bible is all about but has been lost in the end time agenda and anti-Christ narrative. This episode discusses the lost tribes of Jacob/Israel.
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