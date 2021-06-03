Israel-Hamas War 2021 Beginning of Gog & Magog-Armageddon-Rav Yehudah Richter P2 Who Won? The Arabs

Posted 2June2021 יקותיאל בן יעקב "Israel-Hamas War 2021! Beginning of Gog&Magog (Armageddon)? Who Won? - Rav Yehudah Richter (Part 2)": As History repeats daily with Arab Pogroms against the Jews. The Jews of Israel must stand up against the Arabs so that the Jews can growing and thriving in their God given Land of Israel. Erev Rav against the Jews in Israel. Arab in Gaza are taught to hate Jews. Hamas wants to have their children killed. Pogroms, Arabs, Nazi, Israel, Antisemitism, Jihad, Police, Arrested for defending yourself. Numbers 33:55-56 55 "But if you do not drive out the inhabitants of the land from before you, then it shall be that those whom you let remain shall be irritants in your eyes and thorns in your sides, and they shall harass you in the land where you dwell." 56 "Moreover it shall be that I will do to you as I thought to do to them.’ ” The Israel Government did not listen or follow God's Commandments and Lost just like King Saul did.