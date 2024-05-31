Create New Account
A French Army OFFICER Was Eliminated In DONETSK Direction┃NATO Officers Were Wiped Out In VINNITSA
So, the Russian paratroopers showed a photo of the destroyed French officer. As it turned out, he was an officer of the French Army's 2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment of the 11th Airborne Brigade of the Foreign Legion. It is reported that this French officer, along with other foreign military personnel, was killed in the Donetsk direction of the front, southwest of the village of 'Netailovo'................................

******************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


vinnitsanato officersfrench officer

