A French Army OFFICER Was Eliminated In DONETSK Direction┃NATO Officers Were Wiped Out In VINNITSA

So, the Russian paratroopers showed a photo of the destroyed French officer. As it turned out, he was an officer of the French Army's 2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment of the 11th Airborne Brigade of the Foreign Legion. It is reported that this French officer, along with other foreign military personnel, was killed in the Donetsk direction of the front, southwest of the village of 'Netailovo'................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.