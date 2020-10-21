Leo Zagami : China will invade Taiwan and trigger a Third World War if Trump wins or the elections are contested

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Disgusted with satanic black magic rituals, and with the true intentions of those who regard themselves as the elite controllers of the planet, he has now made the commitment to tell the real story of those who seek to rule us all without our consent.
Further Info:
China will invade Taiwan and trigger a Third World War if Trump wins or the elections are contested:
Fears are growing among analysts, officials, and investors regarding a possible invasion of Taiwan by the People’s Liberation Army that will almost certainly trigger a war, maybe even a nuclear one with the U.S. However, despite its overwhelming numbers and fast-improving capabilities, China’s military still lacks the landing craft and logistical support needed to carry out a full-scale sea and air invasion of Taiwan. At least that’s the conclusion drawn earlier this year by Taiwan’s Defense Ministry in a research report released this week on the capabilities of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), but of course, this scenario is changing and is directly linked to the U.S. elections and the possible victory of China’s number one friend, Joe Biden.
We all know that Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign, but proves the business ties of the Biden family with the Chinese Communist Party, and the length the U.S. mainstream media will now go to protect Biden’s Chinese interests and possible crimes.
In the meantime, lots of Americans are becoming deeply concerned about their personal safety as we approach November 3rd because they can see what is coming. It is going to take a lot of extra time to count all of the votes because tens of millions of Americans are voting by mail this time around, and both sides have recruited armies of lawyers and are prepared to contest the results of the election to the bitter end. No matter who ends up being declared the winner when this nightmare is over, there will still be millions upon millions of very angry voters out there that are likely to feel as though the election was stolen from them, and that is a recipe for widespread social unrest, and that’s an ideal situation for the Chinese enemy that could use the chaos and confusion generated here in America by the elections, to invade Taiwan before the U.S. can react. And if Biden is in charge, it will give China the possibility to screw up the lives of millions of people like they already have in Hong Kong.
...............Continued http://leozagami.com/2020/10/20/china-will-invade-taiwan-and-trigger-a-third-world-war-if-trump-wins-or-the-elections-are-contested/