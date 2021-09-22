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Fake MAGA! Kevin McCarthy Desperate for Power, Latches to Trump
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370 views • September 22, 2021
Lauren Witzke is ALWAYS spot-on!
Today, Witzke OBLITERATES Kevin McCarthy and his complete lack of leadership, exposing his FAKE MAGA nonsense and suggesting he step away.
Today, Witzke OBLITERATES Kevin McCarthy and his complete lack of leadership, exposing his FAKE MAGA nonsense and suggesting he step away.
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