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Earth Quarantine Lifted ~ CB of Turkey Surrenders ~ Xmas Gift from Grace for ALL ~ Cardinals Speak Out
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1403 views • December 20, 2021
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please visit www.crystalhealingwater.com for a WIN/WIN
.....and your BEST WATER Solution, no matter WHERE you are!
Join us LIVE on Sunday @4pm EST Dial-in (717) 908-1834 - Pin 984113# Replay (717) 908-1837 - Pin 984113#
Live Callers invited to stay for the AfterCall Party Stay in touch, for BREAKING NEWS and instant Notice TEXT @Aftercall to 81010
Twitter = GraceWithGlory1
Facebook = www.facebook.com/GraceWithGlory
All music and images belong to their rightful owners. No copyright infringement intended.
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