Sept. 12, 2023 - I WAS IN PAIN DURING THIS LAUGHING YOGA SESSION; CAN U TELL?

DEAR FRIENDS, THANK YOU FOR ENJOYING [email protected]
I decided to stick with THE LAUGHING practice through the JOY AND THE DIFFICULTY from an injury I had yesterday! And I am so glad I did! WHAT HEALTH AND MEDICINE IT IS TO SHARE IN JOY TOGETHER. AMEN.
Thanks for enjoying this channel.
https://www.paypal.me/BeadHappyDBA
paypal please to donate; kind thanks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.