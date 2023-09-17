https://www.theburningplatform.com/2023/09/16/where-are-the-women/
Don’t women make up 50% of the population? I didn’t see more
than 3 women in this video of the barbarian invasion. There are no women
because this is an army. How did these Africans get to our southern
border? They certainly didn’t walk.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.