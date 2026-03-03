BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Microbiome Makeover - Reverse Disease from the Inside Out! 🦠💩
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
88 views • 22 hours ago

The Microbiome Revolution - How Tiny Bugs in Your Gut Control Your Health Article:

https://adaptivephysiology.com/articles/a/308/the-microbiome-revolution

Understanding the Immune System Full Course: https://adaptivephysiology.com/courses/full_course/prod_01KAZZSSS62J26HWB8AK4SKK68/understanding-the-immune-system-full-course-1-module


Adaptive Physiology Website: https://adaptivephysiology.com/

Dr. B VIP website: https://www.drbvip.com/

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1


Dr. B’s Facebook Fanpage

https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/

Dr. B’s Website

https://drjohnbergman.com/


TikTok

https://www.tiktok.com/@dr.bergmandc

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/drjohnbergman/


Apple Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-john-bergman-d-c/id1698300636

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JxL2dglseqZVGnEhBKLwB


Contact Dr. B's Office to schedule your appointment!

Call: (1) 714-962-5891


HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648


http://bergmanchiropractic.com


Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico


https://www.holisticcare.com/corrective-chiropractic/


Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com



Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations, which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/


For Media and Business Inquiries, contact:

[email protected]


#healing #guthealth #nutrition

