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6/06/2022 Miles Guo: The Communist Party cannot get away from the vaccine disaster, world probe for origin of the CCP virus, and the natural disaster plus food crisis; the U.S. has to face its own economic crisis, but it has sufficient food, and it owns (cutting-edge) technology, what stuffs does the CCP own?