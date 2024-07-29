Purge Parasites and Regain Your Health With Easy-to-Use Cleansing Kit - Kim Rogers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Parasites don’t only exist in third-world countries - they plague Americans, too! This is something that Kim Rogers found out first-hand after suffering from chronic fatigue and other unexplained health issues. Kim, also known as the “Worm Queen,” founded RogersHood Apothecary, where she sells a line of cleansing kits that help people purge unwanted parasites and worms wreaking havoc on the body. While it may seem a little gross, cleansing your body from these intruders is an important part of maintaining health and vitality. Kim’s cleansing kits include clean ingredients, are metal-free, and are easy to use. Kim gives the various signs that you may have a parasite infestation and what you could expect while on this 30-day cleanse.
TAKEAWAYS
There are several symptoms of a potential parasite infestation: chronic fatigue, weight gain, teeth grinding, and skin irritation
You could experience symptoms like food cravings, bloating, and headaches while taking your parasite cleanse
Kim’s kit is simple and easy to use and can also be utilized while traveling
