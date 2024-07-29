Purge Parasites and Regain Your Health With Easy-to-Use Cleansing Kit - Kim Rogers

Parasites don’t only exist in third-world countries - they plague Americans, too! This is something that Kim Rogers found out first-hand after suffering from chronic fatigue and other unexplained health issues. Kim, also known as the “Worm Queen,” founded RogersHood Apothecary, where she sells a line of cleansing kits that help people purge unwanted parasites and worms wreaking havoc on the body. While it may seem a little gross, cleansing your body from these intruders is an important part of maintaining health and vitality. Kim’s cleansing kits include clean ingredients, are metal-free, and are easy to use. Kim gives the various signs that you may have a parasite infestation and what you could expect while on this 30-day cleanse.









TAKEAWAYS





There are several symptoms of a potential parasite infestation: chronic fatigue, weight gain, teeth grinding, and skin irritation





You could experience symptoms like food cravings, bloating, and headaches while taking your parasite cleanse





Kim’s kit is simple and easy to use and can also be utilized while traveling





Save 10 percent on all of Kim’s products using the discount code TINA at checkout at www.RogersHood.com









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Give a Derm (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3HyZmWA





🔗 CONNECT WITH KIM ROGERS

Website (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3NU1D1b

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RogersHoodTeam

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrsrogers.hood/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@mrsrogershood





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

PetClub 247: https://petclub247.com/tina

Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



