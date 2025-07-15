Trump: after 50 days 'if there's no deal' - about 100% tariffs against Russia

Trump on what happens after 50 days "if there's no deal":

“It’s gonna be too bad… tariffs and other stuff.” 🤷‍♂️

Adding: These words and more, from Lindsay Gayham:

If Putin and others are wondering what happens on day 51, I would suggest they call the Ayatollah.

Adding:

🔍Trump’s Ukraine reversal represents ‘complete betrayal of America First’, could cost him dearly in 2026

The president claims that his plans to ramp up arms deliveries to Ukraine and threaten Russia with secondary tariffs are designed to help end the conflict, “when in fact these steps are serving to prolong and escalate the war unnecessarily with no end in sight,” ex-US Army staff officer David Pyne told Sputnik.

“Trump fails to understand that it is US military assistance to Ukrainian dictator Volodymyr Zelensky that is the chief obstacle to achieving a realistic and durable peace settlement, not an unwillingness on the part of Putin to compromise,” Pyne, deputy head of the EMP Task Force, said.

👉Costly policy mistake

Since the policy reversal “represents a complete betrayal of Trump’s America First conservative voting base,” who elected him in part based on his pledge to end the crisis, it threatens to derail his presidency, according to Pyne.

❓Pyne’s recommendation? End all US weapons and offensive intelligence support to Ukraine, pressure Zelensky to resign and hold elections, and broadly, accept Russia’s peace terms, so that Trump can get back to his “overriding grand strategic vision” of a “geostrategic partnership with Russia.”





