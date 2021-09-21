© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Project Veritas: Covid-19 'Vaccine' Exposed (Again) Part 1 [21.09.2021]
Follow
2
Share
Report
41 views • September 21, 2021
Federal Govt HHS Whistleblower Goes Public With Secret Recordings "Vaccine is Full of Sh*t"
1,342,769 views Sep 21, 2021
BREAKING UPDATE: The Video Has Been DELETED by IG/FB! Keep Sharing and Save the Video Before It's Gone!
#CovidVaxExposed This is one of the BIGGEST stories we've ever broke, and this is just PART ONE. To get the updates on PART TWO as soon as possible, visit CovidVaxExposed.com and sign up!
Click here to Tweet this story: https://ctt.ec/qc994
Thanks for all your support and be sure to share this video: https://youtu.be/obdI7tgKLtA
1,342,769 viewsSep 21, 2021
Project Veritas
1.1M subscribers
https://youtu.be/obdI7tgKLtA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
1,342,769 views Sep 21, 2021
BREAKING UPDATE: The Video Has Been DELETED by IG/FB! Keep Sharing and Save the Video Before It's Gone!
#CovidVaxExposed This is one of the BIGGEST stories we've ever broke, and this is just PART ONE. To get the updates on PART TWO as soon as possible, visit CovidVaxExposed.com and sign up!
Click here to Tweet this story: https://ctt.ec/qc994
Thanks for all your support and be sure to share this video: https://youtu.be/obdI7tgKLtA
1,342,769 viewsSep 21, 2021
Project Veritas
1.1M subscribers
https://youtu.be/obdI7tgKLtA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.