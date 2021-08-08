© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Zalenko Addresses Rabbinical Court - Aug. 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
384 views • August 08, 2021
Dr. Zalenko appeals to a rabbinical court to use alternatives to the virus and not the vaccine. By the end of his presentation, one of the judges broke down and wept!
Netanyahu and Israel's government have made a Faustian deal with the Devil against Israel and are committing genocide.
Netanyahu and Israel's government have made a Faustian deal with the Devil against Israel and are committing genocide.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.