Vaxxed | Triplets, Vaccine-Induced Autism

‘They Lost Their Smiles': A Mother of Triplets' Heartbreaking Story
All three of Brenda McDowell's triplets, she attests, 'shut down' within hours of each other after receiving their routine pneumococcal vaccines — later to be diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
• Claire - "She had full-blown eye contact. She was super lovely, and she shut right down."
• Richie - "All his raspberry-blowing ... and the furniture walking ... just shut off."
• Robbie - "Robbie looked like he was hit by a bus. Robbie, from that moment on, had a stunned look on his face. If you asked or said his name, he still acted deaf and acted like he couldn't hear."
https://x.com/childrenshd/status/1653456570414448673
