Have you MOVED any MOUNTAINS lately? Faith in God moves mountains. The TRIUMPHS of FAITH!
Faithful Lamb
Published Yesterday

"For verily I say unto you, That whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith." Mark 11:23

Throughout history, faith in God has perpetuated mankind's existence.

www.FaithfulLamb.com

www.LightForTheLost.com

www.BibleForBuddies.com

