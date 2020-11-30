COVID: A Vector For The NWO's 'Great Reset'

MIRRORED from SeekWisdom



They have laid out their plan. What are you going to do?



The media is on board, large corporations are on board, globally, most politicians are on board and the international banking conglomerate is at the helm. This is my first attempt at making a "Conspiracy Video" Normally I would lurk but felt it my civic duty to help inform people. Topics include:



Events leading to Covid (Event 201, CEO resignations, political insider trading, early social media footage of the outbreak in China)



Masks



Flattening the Curve



Contact Tracing



Covid Alert System



Vaccine (legality, side effects etc)



Quarantine Camps (New Zealand, Canada, Germany)



Second Lockdown (This was at the start of the 2nd lockdown phase)



Great Reset



I could have gone into much more detail on each of these subjects, as the people pushing this agenda have put all of their plan out there for you. You can watch each of these clips in their entirety on youtube. You can see the companies who have pledged their allegiance to the great reset on the great reset website. You can see how they craft their narrative and attempt to normalize their propaganda. I did not narrate this in order to promote research but it follows the outline above and informs those who are willing to watch with open eyes/ears.



Are you going to Reset... or Resist?