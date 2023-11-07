Secrets Of The Smithsonian: Humanity's Hidden History Jay Myers

Jim Crenshaw
Nov 6, 2023
It has been called the nation's attic, the Smithsonian museums house some 150 million artifacts. But what all is the Smithsonian hiding? From ancient Egyptian relics found in the Grand Canyon to the skeletons of Giants found all across America, how much of our history is being covered up? Could there be some truth about the famous warehouse depicted in Indiana Jones? Join Jay Myers as he explores the secrets of the Smithsonian!
