Secrets Of The Smithsonian: Humanity's Hidden History Jay Myers
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago

Jim Crenshaw


Nov 6, 2023


It has been called the nation's attic, the Smithsonian museums house some 150 million artifacts. But what all is the Smithsonian hiding? From ancient Egyptian relics found in the Grand Canyon to the skeletons of Giants found all across America, how much of our history is being covered up? Could there be some truth about the famous warehouse depicted in Indiana Jones? Join Jay Myers as he explores the secrets of the Smithsonian!


Sources:

Jay Myers: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jaym_docs/

Dustin Nemos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dustinnemos/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/lXNEybEsueoS/

humanityhistorysecretshiddenmuseumartifactssmithsonianrelicsjim crenshaw

