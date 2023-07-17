Create New Account
1yr ago FX FAKE Gunshot Theater Special Effects How They Create FAKE Scenes Using Air Squibs & Effects To Deceive Everyone
alltheworldsastage
Published Monday

1yr ago FX FAKE Gunshot Theater Special Effects How They Create FAKE Scenes Using Air Squibs & Effects To Deceive EveryoneAir Squibhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyWnkYXfx0c


How you can create special effects using the air squib


Simbodies Calander

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FjdgPJ4KuWs

Trauma FX - Realistic Casualty Simulation


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=364FzV4nhvM

SIMBODIES

