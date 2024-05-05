GENOCIDAL ISRAEL. DONT GO PLAYING WITH THE RETARDED KIDS IN THE WEAPONS TESTING SANDBOX!!!

This is an older vid First published at 19:28 UTC on October 14th, 2023 by me on Bitchute. Perhaps now that the Zionist lobby is attempting to destroy freedom of speech in the U.S. going as far as to attack the bible, perhaps now people are ready to understand, that critizising Zionism is IMPORTANT. And the desire to do so not being born out of hatred. but the concern about a group that cant be critizised resulting in a great danger for one of the values that I as a non-american value/appreciate the most about the US. Freedom of speech. And ofc carte blanche to commit MASSIVE warcrimes without the independant media having the abliity to call them out for it.





They always show the palestinian side (and anyone else who is in their way) as (sometimes religious) fanatics who are genocidal.

Well to me its seems they are projecting. They are atleast just as bad. As you can see in this video.

Dont fall for the MSM propaganda who is completely under THEIR control.

