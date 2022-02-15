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2/13/2022 Miles Guo: The Winter Olympics costing trillions of dollars of the Chinese people’s hard-earned money has shown the world the falsehood, deception, corruption, and unbridled mutual harm of individuals in Communist China，The Winter Olympics will cause Communist China’s economy to collapse, leading to a worldwide anti-Chinese movement