Understanding Subversion & the American 2020 Riots

Ex-KGB Yuri Bezmenov's Warning to Americans:



Soviet defector and KGB operative Yuri Bezmenov, specializing in the fields of propaganda and ideological subversion; warned us about the silent war being waged against America as part of a long term plan to take over and destroy the American system and way of life.



He is describing EXACTLY what's happening in America today.



This video has been heavily edited. This is less then 9 minuets from an 80 minute documentary. Yuri, is Russian, and as such, he has some issues with English. I edited the video to cut out "ums" and stutters, along with extra long pauses, to make it faster and easier to listen to.



A lot of info has been removed, I cut this down to try to get the most important information about subversion out, so people can better understand what is the main driving force behind the current violent riots.