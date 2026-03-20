Servicemen of the Tsentr Group of Forces gave unique details about the city's fighting in Krasnoarmeysk.

➡️ 00:00 Rifleman, Oleg Vasilenko, tells about the assault of the building.

➡️ 00:24 Assault group leader, Aleksandr Koftunov, tells about covert routes and artillery work.

⬆️At the moment, military police patrols are deployed in Krasnoarmeysk, the observation posts control the sky and shoot down the enemy's drones. Russian servicemen also provide assistance to residents of the city. ⬇️

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of March 20, 2026

▪️ Several days of massive drone attacks by the enemy were followed by statistics from the Russian Ministry of Defense on 10 drones shot down from 08:00 to 20:00 the previous day. Such a decrease may be due not only to the need for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to accumulate drones, but also to the fact that the enemy does not have an unlimited number of drone operators. Nevertheless, air defense systems were working in the Krasnodar region last night.

▪️ Against the backdrop of constant attacks of various types of drones and missiles on the Belgorod region, which led to an energy crisis in the region, the governor's agreement with local residents that "for residents of the border areas, the lack of information is an even greater threat" became known. "Unfortunately, the lack of information often leads to death, injuries, and destruction". In particular, citizens wrote to the governor's hotline that the "White List" is not working - half of the services are unavailable". Our civilian comrades from Belgorod confirm the deplorable situation with the Internet in the city. Over the past 24 hours, populated areas of the Grayvoron, Shebekino, Belgorod, and Borisov districts were attacked.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, the AFU damaged residential buildings in the village of Shilinka, the settlement of Klimovo, and the village of Demyanki. Civilian buildings were damaged as a result of an artillery strike in the settlement of Belaya Berezka.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the GRU "North" reports on tactical successes (up to 300 meters) as a result of stubborn battles in the Sumy district in fourteen sectors and in the Glukhov district in two sectors. The enemy command has transferred units of the GRU, Special Operations Forces, and the 414th Brigade "Ptahi Madyar" to the Glukhov district.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, there are protracted battles in the area of Volchansk.

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▪️ In the south of the Kupyansk direction, success is reported in Kurilovka, the eastern part of the settlement is with us.

▪️ Fighting with varying success continues in Krasny Liman, as well as in the area of Svyatogorsk.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the liberation of Fedorovka II, located south of Ray-Alexandrovka.

▪️ From Gulyaypole, the GRU "East" is conducting heavy offensive battles on the approaches to Vozdvizhivka and Verkhnyaya Ters. The enemy is limited to rotating and reinforcing positions, without conducting large-scale counterattacks.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front (https://t.me/dva_majors/89899), there are positional battles in the area of Primorsky and Stepnogorsk. The supply of ammunition and food to our forward groups is possible only by air. However, such a situation on both sides of the entire front, the strike drones of both sides have created new tactical realities.

▪️ In the Kherson region, a kindergarten boiler house was damaged in the Skadovsk district, 35 people were evacuated. In the Aleshkinsky and Golopristansky districts, residential buildings, a store, a car, and a substation were damaged. In Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, and Kalanchak, transport and buildings were damaged.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)