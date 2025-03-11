OMG THE MARKET IS CRASHING!

Freedomain Flash Livestream 11 March 2025





In this episode, I analyze the current investment landscape, highlighting the need for a reassessment due to emerging trends like Dogecoin and tariff policies. I explain the volatility associated with economic shifts, reflecting on historical transitions and their impact on industries. The discussion hinges on the potential of reallocating capital from traditional expenditures to innovative avenues, fostering growth amid discomfort. I also explore tariffs as a means to shift towards domestic production, emphasizing the psychological responses of investors to economic changes. Ultimately, while acknowledging initial turbulence, I express optimism for long-term benefits and a more sustainable economic model driven by innovation.





