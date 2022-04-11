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Russian Ambassador to the USA, Anatoly Antonov at the Schiller Institute Conf. to 'Establish a New Security & Development Architecture for All Nations'. - It's Been an "UnFair World Order" 040922
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140 views • April 11, 2022
Remarks (https://www.facebook.com/RusEmbUSA/videos/669625374124295/) by Russian Ambassador to the United States
Anatoly #Antonov at the Schiller Institute "Conference to Establish a New Security and Development Architecture for All Nations":
💬 The new Russia made an attempt to meet the West halfway. We demonstrated our readiness to compromise, making unforgivable concessions in some cases. The West cynically took advantage of such a constructive approach.
❗️ The Russian Side finds efforts of the NATO members to "militarily explore" the territories of Ukraine and Georgia and establish a network of US biolabs along our borders totally unacceptable!
☝️ Today it is extremely important to achieve the demilitarization and deNAZIfication of Ukraine. There should be no threats to the Russian Federation coming from the Ukrainian territory. This is the objective of our special military operation.
I thought that I would share this too:
Article (https://www.facebook.com/RusEmbUSA/posts/345070244324961) by Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly #Antonov for Newsweek 👉
🔵 The special operation in Ukraine is the result of the unwillingness of the Kiev regime to stop the genocide of Russians.
🔵 The nationalist frenzy and revanchist sentiments of the Kiev regime resulted in the full sabotage of the Minsk agreements.
🔵 Russia had no other choice but to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
🔵 The occupation of Ukraine is not the goal of the special operation.
🔵 The provocation in the Ukrainian city of Bucha was egregious. While the Russian military was deployed in this city, not a single local resident was injured.
🔵 The policy of our country is based on the right for all the peoples living today in the Ukrainian territory to choose their own future.
🔵 Russia is doing everything possible to negotiate a path to the prompt completion of the confrontation.
Anatoly #Antonov at the Schiller Institute "Conference to Establish a New Security and Development Architecture for All Nations":
💬 The new Russia made an attempt to meet the West halfway. We demonstrated our readiness to compromise, making unforgivable concessions in some cases. The West cynically took advantage of such a constructive approach.
❗️ The Russian Side finds efforts of the NATO members to "militarily explore" the territories of Ukraine and Georgia and establish a network of US biolabs along our borders totally unacceptable!
☝️ Today it is extremely important to achieve the demilitarization and deNAZIfication of Ukraine. There should be no threats to the Russian Federation coming from the Ukrainian territory. This is the objective of our special military operation.
I thought that I would share this too:
Article (https://www.facebook.com/RusEmbUSA/posts/345070244324961) by Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly #Antonov for Newsweek 👉
🔵 The special operation in Ukraine is the result of the unwillingness of the Kiev regime to stop the genocide of Russians.
🔵 The nationalist frenzy and revanchist sentiments of the Kiev regime resulted in the full sabotage of the Minsk agreements.
🔵 Russia had no other choice but to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
🔵 The occupation of Ukraine is not the goal of the special operation.
🔵 The provocation in the Ukrainian city of Bucha was egregious. While the Russian military was deployed in this city, not a single local resident was injured.
🔵 The policy of our country is based on the right for all the peoples living today in the Ukrainian territory to choose their own future.
🔵 Russia is doing everything possible to negotiate a path to the prompt completion of the confrontation.
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