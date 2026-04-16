Teaching Patients to Manage Their Own Health | Vibrant Wellness

Dr. Emmie Brown: You can really teach the patient what do you need and when do you need it, and use it as needed.

Chris Shade, PhD: I so believe in that! You got to teach the patients how to run it themselves, how to run their own ship. I believe that so much in all the supplementation, it's also why I believe patients should have access to testing. When you get in it, you take control of your health, then you're running the ship. And, you know, you always need another person looking over your shoulder, checking things, and you always need the practitioner. But you're never going to get better if it's like you're calling the office every third day. Well, you know, now My ear hurts, you know? What do I do now? And you're well, shift this and then shift that. You got to put it in their hands and get them used to running these things.





12/11/2024 - Why Detox Fails for Many—and How to Fix It with Dr. Chris Shade, PhD | Vibrant Wellness: https://youtu.be/9YUhnukjiq4?si=uhn9mztMkRNPXASh

Detox expert Christopher Shade discusses advanced approaches to improving detox pathways, regulating the immune system, and addressing chronic infections like Lyme disease. The conversation explores how chronic inflammation disrupts health, the importance of properly opening detox pathways, and the roles of processes like autophagy and NRF2 pathway in cellular detoxification. They also highlight the benefits of liposomal delivery systems for better absorption and how strategic detoxification can support overall wellness and immune balance.