Gaza Doctor - Urgent Appeal to the World - "Stop this... Save Gaza"

This was posted earlier today, I don't know if this was the hospital that was hit by an Israeli missile tonight, at 22:30 GMT, 17 October
Adding this:
Doctor in Gaza: We have completely run out of medical supplies, all surgeries are now being performed without the use of anesthesia
---
Gaza Doctor appeal to the World...
"Stop this... Save Gaza"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.