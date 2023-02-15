"Adam and eVE" with Dr Stephen Pidgeon & Jesse Knock

We
continue our talk on the Genesis narrative, asides the war in heaven considering
the fall of humanity. Ha-Satan's temptation of Adam and Eve and discuss the
Genesis 6 account.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.