Trump vs. Twitter, Hydroxychloroquine, Israeli Tech Dominance | KMN LIVE

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Know More News with Adam Green
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Show Notes:
Arutz Sheva speaks with Dr Vladimir Zev Zelenko
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9v1dScOmxo
Iran has banned all use of Israeli tech. Really? That would set it back 50 years
https://www.timesofisrael.com/iran-has-banned-use-of-all-israel-tech-as-crime-against-god-good-luck-with-that/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
The Far-Right Helped Create The World's Most Powerful Facial Recognition Technology
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5e7d028bc5b6cb08a92a5c48/amp?__twitter_impression=true&guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2xsdldSRHZER3Q_YW1wPTE&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAAh8h_jFf7oPOeLHloDdU_MZAo1VSw1I4bjaxhOw9UpryaOTCKI98gGdh_mh4dhmaoIorHt87im6iZDcUtaPCbtudevMqqENSOot1ksekGp2hzAkRQcoXeqdJxe9vbVPQjmM9vmqYU_kyW_MEfI56K2yrW37q5Ksw_xRB-yUglC1
Alarming Origins of New Facial Recognition Company
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMxdDWfynt8
Trump Campaign Deputy Director Michael Glassner "No Comment" on Epstein and Trump - 12/7/16 | Jeremy Rothe-Kushel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjVpdBaUlP4
Benjamin Netanyahu's Plan to Rule the World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=awCwuJjZCTU
MUST WATCH!!! Epstein Whistleblower's SHOCKING Testimony
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QcsiQsnfH0
Trump's Wall Street Wolfpack (BlackRock)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hicq8YMGumQ