SMALL TANK FUN IN WAR THUNDER UP CLOSE WITH THE LYNX FAMILY

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Time for some German fun at 2.7 with a special class of tank. An overview of the 3 main versions, sorry no vid of that rare one, I looked. I love these small tanks and we have some sweet victories out in the field.