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Trump delivers remarks at campaign HQ | Election Day
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55 views • November 04, 2020
President Donald Trump comments on levels of 'fairness' in the Presidential Election, as well as his support from senior citizens as well as the Black community while addressing the press at his campaign headquarters on the afternoon of the 2020 election as votes pour in from across the country. - via Newsmax TV's special election day coverage
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