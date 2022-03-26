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X22 Report A 03. 26. 22.
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80 views • March 26, 2022
Ep. 2735a - The [CB] Is Now Positioning The CBDC, Bait Taken, Trap Set
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The [CB] is pushing their plan, the patriots know the playbook, this is leading up to a crisis. The crisis will allow the patriots to take the economy in a completely different direction. The [CB] is now making a move into CBDC, bait taken, trap set.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
⚡ Get The UltraBright Floodlight That Preppers Love: ⚡
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [CB] is pushing their plan, the patriots know the playbook, this is leading up to a crisis. The crisis will allow the patriots to take the economy in a completely different direction. The [CB] is now making a move into CBDC, bait taken, trap set.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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