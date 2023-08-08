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GUN CONTROL GROUP CAUGHT SELLING GUNS 🔫🚫 ILLEGALLY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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81 views • August 08, 2023

Source: https://www.youtube.com/@LegallyArmedAmerica


Gun control group busted selling guns ILLEGALLY


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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the speaker and guests and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of any entities they represent.


Hitler ARRESTED the Rothschilds in Germany (1933), Austria (1938) and France (1940) and SEIZED THEIR ASSETS!!!

Hitler ABOLISHED Freemasonry (The henchmen of the Jews) in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, more on

https://codoh.com/library/document/the-myth-of-the-big-business-nazi-axis/en/

Keywords
gun controlwhite genocidegun owners of americahomo capensishomosexual banking mafialegally armed america
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