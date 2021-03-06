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PSEC - 2021 - Weather Forecast BS ALL WEEK! [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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21 views • March 06, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - Weather Forecast BS ALL WEEK!" -- Richard Hamilton while on a visit to Krista Pohl's place, went with her on a fun little trip to the Columbia River Maritime Museum. One of the exhibits was a green screen with a monitor, rendering in real time -- so that the average person can see how TV weather forecasters do their jobs. Richard decides to inject some sense of humor and pretend to blame COVID for the weather. After all, COVID is the reason for literally everything these days, according to the main stream snake oil sales people.


This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.

Participants List: Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Babylon 5, South Park, Misc
Hashtags: #weather #museum #comedy #scamdemic psec
Metatags Space Separated: weather museum comedy scamdemic psec
Metatags Comma Separated: weather, museum, comedy, scamdemic, psec


WATCH / DOWNLOAD --

On BitChute:
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On LBRY / Odysee:
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/veeo37-psec-2021-weather-forecast-bs-all-week-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/CuRVmEV?u=t
On Brighteon:
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/ofWOeeZD8kBKmWA

Minds Blog:
deviantART Journal:

PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --

LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@psecmedia
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
UnsilencedVoice: https://www.unsilencedvoice.com/p/psecmedia
OnStellar: https://onstellar.com/psecmedia
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Keywords
comedyweathermuseumscamdemic
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