Your Ancestors' Sins are Still Affecting you - Here's Why with Laura Baker

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What if some of the battles you’re fighting didn’t start with you?
In this episode of Broadcasting Seeds, Bennett Tanton welcomes back Laura Baker, author and creator of Cleansing the Bloodline, for a deep conversation on deliverance, repentance, spiritual warfare, open doors, bloodline cleansing, unforgiveness, demonic influence, and what it means to walk in true Kingdom authority.
Laura shares her testimony, her approach to self-deliverance, and why she believes many Christians are struggling because they have never been taught how real the unseen realm actually is. This conversation gets into spiritual legal rights, generational sin, forgiveness, the modern church’s blind spots, the power of Scripture, and the importance of keeping spiritual warfare centered on Jesus Christ, not the darkness. This is not about chasing demons. It is about chasing the light of Christ. Topics covered include:
Spiritual warfare
Deliverance ministry
Cleansing the bloodline
Generational curses
Open spiritual doors
Unforgiveness
Repentance and renunciation
The kingdom of darkness
Kingdom identity
The authority of believers in Jesus Christ
Guest: Laura Baker Website: cleansingthebloodline.com
Books: Available through Laura’s website and Amazon
Interviewer: Explore more at: broadcastingseeds.com