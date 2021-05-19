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POST ULURU 21-12 UPDATE with Kathryn Hand. The Good, The Bad & The Ugly - Cosmic Consciousness Event
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POST ULURU 21-12 UPDATE with Kathryn Hand. The Good, The Bad & The Ugly - Cosmic Consciousness Conference
A candid discussion on the Cosmic Consciousness Conference that took place in Uluru. Kathryn shares all the incredible challenges of "They" tried to shut the event down and create hurdle after hurdle.
The light PREVAILED and the event was a success.
To find out more information on up coming events please visit the website:
https://www.cosmicconsciousness.com.au/
A candid discussion on the Cosmic Consciousness Conference that took place in Uluru. Kathryn shares all the incredible challenges of "They" tried to shut the event down and create hurdle after hurdle.
The light PREVAILED and the event was a success.
To find out more information on up coming events please visit the website:
https://www.cosmicconsciousness.com.au/
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