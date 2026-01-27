Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 27, 2026 - The End of MAGA and the Rise of Zombie Tribalism in America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Ice Shooting Incident and Pushback Against Border Patrol (0:11)
- Senator Rand Paul's Call for Testimony and Maga Crowd's Reactions (3:09)
- Mike Adams' Training and Law Enforcement Principles (4:57)
- Financial Situation in America and Silver Market Volatility (14:25)
- Potential Consequences of a War with Iran (24:12)
- Maga Movement's Hypocrisy and the Rule of Law (44:31)
- Trump's Role in the Crisis and the Potential for Martial Law (1:23:36)
- The Importance of Preparedness and Critical Thinking (1:25:36)
- Upcoming Special Reports and Interviews (1:25:54)
- Conservative Principles and the Second Amendment (1:26:11)
- Critique of Conservative Behavior and Principles (1:30:07)
- Zero Hedge Article and January 6 Protests (1:31:31)
- Principles and the Rule of Law (1:33:49)
- Support for ICE and Rule of Law (1:35:59)
- Conservative Hypocrisy and Principle Abandonment (1:42:01)
- Christian Zionism and Satanism (1:48:47)
- Low IQ and Principle Abandonment (1:52:23)
- Surveillance and Government Power (2:09:05)
- Universal Principles and Society (2:13:50)
- Understanding the Importance of Addressing Root Causes in Mental Health (2:27:28)
- The Role of Diet and Environment in Mental Health (2:59:55)
- Impact of Media Violence and Social Media on Mental Health (3:01:12)
- The Power of Focus and Attention Building (3:04:30)
- Building Mental Resilience and Emotional Regulation (3:09:43)
- The Importance of Neuroplasticity and Self-Responsibility (3:11:17)
- Final Thoughts and Encouragement (3:14:19)
