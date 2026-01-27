BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 27, 2026 - The End of MAGA and the Rise of Zombie Tribalism in America
6518 views • 2 days ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Ice Shooting Incident and Pushback Against Border Patrol (0:11)

- Senator Rand Paul's Call for Testimony and Maga Crowd's Reactions (3:09)

- Mike Adams' Training and Law Enforcement Principles (4:57)

- Financial Situation in America and Silver Market Volatility (14:25)

- Potential Consequences of a War with Iran (24:12)

- Maga Movement's Hypocrisy and the Rule of Law (44:31)

- Trump's Role in the Crisis and the Potential for Martial Law (1:23:36)

- The Importance of Preparedness and Critical Thinking (1:25:36)

- Upcoming Special Reports and Interviews (1:25:54)

- Conservative Principles and the Second Amendment (1:26:11)

- Critique of Conservative Behavior and Principles (1:30:07)

- Zero Hedge Article and January 6 Protests (1:31:31)

- Principles and the Rule of Law (1:33:49)

- Support for ICE and Rule of Law (1:35:59)

- Conservative Hypocrisy and Principle Abandonment (1:42:01)

- Christian Zionism and Satanism (1:48:47)

- Low IQ and Principle Abandonment (1:52:23)

- Surveillance and Government Power (2:09:05)

- Universal Principles and Society (2:13:50)

- Understanding the Importance of Addressing Root Causes in Mental Health (2:27:28)

- The Role of Diet and Environment in Mental Health (2:59:55)

- Impact of Media Violence and Social Media on Mental Health (3:01:12)

- The Power of Focus and Attention Building (3:04:30)

- Building Mental Resilience and Emotional Regulation (3:09:43)

- The Importance of Neuroplasticity and Self-Responsibility (3:11:17)

- Final Thoughts and Encouragement (3:14:19)


