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Planned Takedown Situation Update - Paying for our own Demise?
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20 views • May 12, 2021
May 12, 2021
The crashing of the US is not sneaking up on Biden, it is planned—and it was planned from long ago. The so-called health crisis was engineered to move it along, and these plus the new conflict in Israel were paid for by our tax dollars. Let’s look at the roots and the progress made so far.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://www.independentsciencenews.org/news/peter-daszaks-ecohealth-alliance-has-hidden-almost-40-million-in-pentagon-funding/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/massive-infiltration-u-s-virus-research-chinas-military/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/05/09/newt-gingrich-is-exactly-right-liz-cheney-is-positioning-to-support-the-deep-state-with-an-independent-run-for-office/
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
The crashing of the US is not sneaking up on Biden, it is planned—and it was planned from long ago. The so-called health crisis was engineered to move it along, and these plus the new conflict in Israel were paid for by our tax dollars. Let’s look at the roots and the progress made so far.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://www.independentsciencenews.org/news/peter-daszaks-ecohealth-alliance-has-hidden-almost-40-million-in-pentagon-funding/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/massive-infiltration-u-s-virus-research-chinas-military/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/05/09/newt-gingrich-is-exactly-right-liz-cheney-is-positioning-to-support-the-deep-state-with-an-independent-run-for-office/
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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