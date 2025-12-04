Modi's decision to meet Putin upon arrival was unexpected, said Dmitry Peskov:

"Prime Minister Modi himself came to meet Putin. It was a decision that was made suddenly, we were not aware of it."

And... all smiles as they left the airport together in a waiting car.

More about visit..., and hope to upload full interview in India with Putin, partial below:

Well, actually, nothing surprising: Putin in India stated that Delhi continues to purchase Russian oil despite Washington's threats.

Moreover, according to his words, the States themselves buy Russian oil.

We did not need to capture the port in Crimea because it was already ours under the agreement with Ukraine — Putin responded to Western claims of territorial claims in Crimea in an interview with India Today.

And: India will pay $2 billion for the lease of a Russian nuclear submarine — Bloomberg

▪️Sources from the publication say that negotiations on this issue have been ongoing for about 10 years.

▪️According to the lease terms, the Russian multi-purpose submarine will not be able to be used in military operations.

▪️It will help India in training sailors and improving the management of nuclear submarines during the construction of its own ships.

▪️It is stated that the leased ship will be part of the Indian Navy for 10 years.