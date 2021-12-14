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A Call to Agricultural Intercession - 20th Annual Pray California Conference 2021
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41 views • December 14, 2021
A Call to Agricultural Intercession - 20th Annual Pray California Conference 2021
The vision for Pray for California Farms was birthed through a prophetic word that was received by Dr. Candi MacAlpine of Oakhurst, CA on Sept 17, 2021.
https://pray4cafarms.org/pages/the-vision
The vision for Pray for California Farms was birthed through a prophetic word that was received by Dr. Candi MacAlpine of Oakhurst, CA on Sept 17, 2021.
https://pray4cafarms.org/pages/the-vision
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