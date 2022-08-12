Atheist Richard Dawkins Unknowingly Resorted to the Bible in The God Delusion Debate

FALSE BRILLIANCE ON DISPLAY!!!!! In an attempt to diminish the significance of the Bible by stating that no one needs the Bible to teach them the Golden Rule which is "do unto others as you'd have them to do unto you" since it is a "universal", "very, very widespread principle that amounts to common sense", world renown Atheist Richard Dawkins obviously had no idea that he was literally QUOTING THE BIBLE: (i.e., video range 1:17:20 thru 1:19:10), and then concluded: "you certainly don't need a holy book to tell you to do that." HE OBVIOUSLY NEVER LEARNED THAT JESUS CHRIST IS THE SOLE AUTHOR OF THE GOLDEN RULE!!! Little does he know, secular humanity nor the universe produced this saying out of thin air as a worldly maxim.

Matthew 7:12 (King James Version)

Therefore all things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them: for this is the law and the prophets. — Jesus Christ

Luke 6:31 (King James Version)

And as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise. — Jesus Christ

This went right over his Christian challenger's head (John Lennox). He failed to catch him with (not only his foot but) his entire leg in his mouth. The interesting thing is, the debate went viral with 1.4 million views. But how many individuals actually caught how huge this is (especially since his challenger obviously didn't catch it)?

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Shared from YouTube Channel "Larry Alex Taunton"