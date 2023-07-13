https://gettr.com/post/p2lw9u412a7

MILES GUO WARNED - CCP INFILTRATION - SEQUOIA - WHO IS NEIL SHEN? EP.192

According to the Bannon WarRoom report, the continuous source of funds for venture capital companies such as Sequoia Capital is American pension funds. If we cut off their source of funds, they will end within 6 months. Neil Shen is the middleman who introduced the elites of Western political and business circles to the Politburo of the CCP.

据班农战斗室报道，红杉资本这种风险投资公司源源不断的资金来源就是美国养老金，切断他们的资金来源，他们6个月内就会结束。沈南鹏是将西方政商界精英介绍给中共政治局的中间人。

