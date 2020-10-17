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TUCKER CARLSON CALLS OUT LINDSEY GRAHAM SELLS-OUT THE USA
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999 views • October 17, 2020
Tucker Carlson calls out Senator Lindsey Graham for the Dirtbag that he is.
Senator Lindsey Graham will sell out his country to the highest bidder.
Senator Lindsey Graham and Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer are Co-Sponsoring the bill that benefits China.
The Federal EB-5 VISA Program sells American Citizenship to Chinese Nationals.
Senator Lindsey Graham will sell out his country to the highest bidder.
Senator Lindsey Graham and Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer are Co-Sponsoring the bill that benefits China.
The Federal EB-5 VISA Program sells American Citizenship to Chinese Nationals.
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